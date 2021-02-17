Australian Open: Tsitsipas pulls off an epic comeback to down Nadal

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title came crashing to a halt at the Australian Open on Wednesday as Stefanos Tsitsipas rose up to topple the Spaniard 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 and reach the semifinals.

World No. 2 Nadal had not lost a set coming into the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena and was locked on target for the last four at Melbourne Park after roaring to a two-set lead over the listless Greek.

The match turned on its head when Nadal wavered in a messy third set tie-break, and a rejuvenated Tsitsipas rallied brilliantly to take the match into a decider.

Capturing Nadal's serve at 5-5 in the fifth, Tsitsipas saw two match points slip through his fingers as he served for the match but fired a backhand winner down the line on the third to claim one of his finest career victories.

Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point. Photo: AFP

"Well done for him, he played better than me probably in the important moments," Nadal told reporters."I tried my best in every single moment ... I think I stayed positive all the time during the match, fighting, and it was not enough. Sometimes it's enough, today was not enough."



Fifth seed Tsitsipas will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

"I fly like a little bird and everything was working for me," Tsitsipas said on court."The emotions in the end are indescribable."