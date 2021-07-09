Malayalam
Berrettini becomes first Italian to reach Wimbledon final

Reuters
Published: July 09, 2021 09:00 PM IST Updated: July 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini exults after winning a point. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Tennis

London: Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini stayed solid in the face of a spirited fightback from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to become the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory.

The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th-seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to reach the championship match on Sunday - the same day Italy play in the Euro 2020 soccer final a few miles up the road at Wembley Stadium against England.

"I have no words," Berrettini said in his on-court interview. "I need, I think, couple of hours to understand what happened. I just know that I played a great match. I'm really happy. I'm really glad to be here.

"I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream."

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini in action against Hubert Hurkacz. Photo: AFP

Berrettini's success in the past fortnight has not been entirely out of the blue as he arrived at the All England Club after winning his fifth tour-level title at Queen's. He was the first player to win the Wimbledon warm-up event on his debut appearance since Boris Becker in 1985 and remains on course to match the German's feat of completing the Queen's Club-Wimbledon double in the same year.

Friday's victory also made Berrettini the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final since Adriano Panatta won the Roland Garros title in 1976.

