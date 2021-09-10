Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Five from Trivandrum Tennis Club to compete in ITF Seniors World Team Championships

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Tennis racquet
Representational image. AFP
Topic | Tennis

Five players from Trivandrum Tennis Club have made it to the Indian teams for the ITF Seniors World Team Championships to be held in Umag, Croatia, from September 12 to 17.

The selected players are M S Krishnakumar, K Shankar, A Sanjaikumar, M R Ramesh and B Govind Krishnakumar.

M S Krishnakumar is the captain of the four-member Indian team in the 40 plus category.  

Shankar will compete in the 50 plus event, while Sanjaikumar is in the fray in the 55 plus division.

Ramesh and Govind will take part in the  65 plus and 70 plus categories respectively.

Tags:
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.