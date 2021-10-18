Naomi Osaka enjoys birthday in Greece

Athens: Japanese tennis ace and four-time major winner, Naomi Osaka has shared stunning pictures of her vacationing in Mykonos in Greece, as she celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and friends in the island paradise.



Osaka, who turned 24 on Saturday, posted several pictures of her on social media and tweeted, "24, Kobe year. Thank you for all the birthday wishes. When I was younger it was just my sister and parents who wished me happy birthday, now a few years later to have people all over the world doing the same…It feels surreal. I'm so extremely thankful, honored and blessed."



The former world No.1, who has taken an indefinite break from the game due to mental health issues, recently dropped out of the top-10 for the first time since winning the 2018 US Open.



The Japanese player, earlier this year, had pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental health concerns.



Osaka posted pictures on Instagram, where she is seen posing in front of the Temple of Isis on the Greek island of Delos, located just off Mykonos. In another picture, she is seen enjoying her vacation in Mykonos, while in an eye-catching picture, she is seen sitting on a luxury yacht.

