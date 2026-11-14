Beypore is set to get a daily passenger service to Lakshadweep, with a private operator preparing to launch the route using a 250-seater vessel. The vessel, Teja, has arrived at Beypore port ahead of the proposed launch later this month. The service is expected to begin once the necessary official formalities and clearances are completed. The initiative is in line with Chief Minister V D Satheesan's ‘Mission Samudra’ vision to tap the potential of Keralam's coastline and ports to create new economic opportunities.

Dr Sundararaj Ponnusamy, owner and CEO of Shubham Enterprises, and Sirajuddin Illathodi, a member of the National Traders Welfare Board, met Chief Minister V D Satheesan recently and briefed him on the project's progress and the significance of the proposed Beypore-Lakshadweep service. The project is being pursued with the Chief Minister's guidance and encouragement.

Bitra, the smallest inhabited island in Lakshadweep. Photo: Instagram/aliyulshaik_lakshadweep

A route to new opportunities

The service is expected to be more than just a passenger link. Besides making it easier for people in Lakshadweep to access healthcare and education in Kerala, it could open up new avenues for trade, tourism and cargo movement. It could also give the historic Beypore port a bigger role in passenger transport and tourism, while strengthening economic and social ties between Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Mission Samudra takes shape

‘Mission Samudra’ aims to tap the potential of Keralam's nearly 600km coastline, ports, rivers and inland waterways to drive economic growth. Promoting private participation in passenger vessel services and maritime tourism is central to the vision, with the proposed Beypore-Lakshadweep link marking a step in that direction. The service is expected to begin later this month, subject to the completion of official formalities.