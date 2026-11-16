Kerala's famed Jatayu Earth's Centre in Kollam's Chadayamangalam is witnessing an unprecedented influx of visitors, with daily footfall exceeding 7,000 people. Officials report that the majority of tourists are arriving from other states. Numbers are projected to rise even higher with the onset of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, as the site offers an easy detour for pilgrims travelling along the Main Central (MC) Road. The numbers started going up after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor - Sai Pallavi -starrer Bollywood film 'Ramayana: Part 1.'

Governor Om Prakash Mathur visits Jatayu Rock

Kerala Governor Om Prakash Mathur recently visited Kollam district on his maiden official tour, taking in the region's natural beauty. Received by Minister PC Vishnunath, the Governor enjoyed a houseboat cruise across Ashtamudi Lake, departing from Leela Raviz before proceeding to Chadayamangalam. Arriving at Jatayu Earth's Centre around 4 pm, he spent an hour and a half taking in the sights. He rode the Swiss-technology cable car to the hilltop to admire the giant Jatayu sculpture and panoramic views while organisers briefed him on local tourism projects. The Governor later returned to Thiruvananthapuram.

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Ticket rates and timings

Standard entry tickets to view the main sculpture range between ₹250 and ₹400. Visitors preferring the Swiss cable car ride can expect to pay from ₹550 to ₹650 per person, while walkway tickets for those trekking up the hill cost between ₹300 and ₹350. The adjacent adventure park requires separate tickets for individual activities. The centre operates daily from 10 am to 5 pm, with October to March considered the best season to visit. The destination is located roughly 38 km from Kollam city and 50 km from Thiruvananthapuram.

Key attractions

The landmark's highlight is the multi-level audio-visual museum and 6D theatre built inside the massive bird sculpture. Visitors can also visit the Kodandarama temple atop the rock, home to a footprint believed to belong to Lord Rama. For adventure enthusiasts, the facility offers ziplining, valley crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, paintball, and commando net climbing.