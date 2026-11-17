The Sabarimala temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta lets only men of all ages visit it on a pilgrimage. It's been so, as the deity here is believed to be a perpetual celibate, aka naishtika brahmachari. Women of menstruating age are not allowed here, and there is also an ongoing case in the Supreme Court about allowing entry for women and girls of reproductive age. Regardless, women devotees of Ayyappa, who wish to have a similar pilgrimage experience, have the option to head to another temple in the nearby Kollam village - the Kunjayyappa temple in Chadayamangalam, just about 1.3 km from the renowned Jatayu Earth Centre.

The Sabarimala-like rituals are observed throughout the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season here, from the time the temple opens early in the morning until it closes. The centuries-old shrine is under the Travancore Devaswom Board, with poojas conducted under the guidance of Anu Vasudevan Potti of Devswaram, Kilimanoor. Unlike Sabarimala, the temple is also open throughout the year. However, elaborate rituals are conducted at the temple's Makaravilakku Mahotsavam festival.

A ceremonial lamp is lit at Jatayupara, in a ritual similar to the lighting of the Makara Jyothi at the Ponnambalamedu hill near Sabarimala. Photo: Special Arrangement

The pettathullal ceremony, associated with Sabarimala, is also held at the temple during the pilgrimage season. As at Sabarimala, a procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) arrives at the temple on Makaravilakku day, and the ornaments are adorned on the idol of Kunjayyappa, the presiding deity. At the same time, a ceremonial lamp is lit at Jatayupara, in a ritual similar to the lighting of the Makara Jyothi at the Ponnambalamedu hill near Sabarimala.

Facilities are also available here for pilgrims to rest, and the authorities are considering declaring the shrine an idathavalam (pilgrim transit centre) from the next Sabarimala season. The Kunjayyappa Temple is open daily from 5 am to 7.30 am.

What's not allowed

While women of all ages can have darshan at the temple, only children and senior citizens are allowed to climb the 18 steps with an irumudikettu (sacred offering bundle) on their heads.