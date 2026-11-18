Chrismari Pieters and Luke Simon from South Africa have been in love for years. Little did they know that their visit to India, early this month, would take their romance to a whole new level!

The duo, who visited the country with colleague and Malayali friend Prince Joseph, got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra and, days later, on Tuesday, got married on a houseboat in Keralam's Kumarakom! A beautiful photo of their wedding on the water has been circulating on social media as well.

Chrismari Pieters and Luke Simon. Photo: Bittu Vrindavan

A wish to visit Kumarakom!

The dreamy nuptials came together in a matter of days, says the couple's friend Prince, who hails from Koothattukulam. "Chris and Luke landed in Kerala on November 11, and their first destination was my friend Chef Jubish's 'Oru Thekkan Shap' restaurant in Kochi's Willingdon Island. It serves Kumarakom-style food, and the couple was quite impressed with it. They also expressed a desire to visit Kumarakom," remembers Prince.

Soon after, Prince took the couple to the Taj Mahal as a surprise. "Luke had asked me to suggest a place to propose to Chris. I had promised him that I would find the right place, and he just needed to bring a ring along. Under the pretext of taking them to Bengaluru, I took them to Agra. Once there, I told Luke that the Taj Mahal is the symbol of love, and the best place to propose," says Prince. They had a picture-perfect proposal at the Taj, he recalls.

The wedding was quickly put together by the couple's Malayali friend. Photo: Bittu Vrindavan

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The same day, the friends returned to Kerala, with the plan of getting married. Prince called up Jubish to help with the arrangements, a houseboat and all other things required. "The couple was blown away by Keralam's hospitality," says Prince.

The surreal wedding

Around noon on November 17, Chris, Luke and their friends boarded the houseboat named 'Meenakshi' in Kumarakom. Jubish's wife Sunu helped them get ready in the authentic Malayali style. Once they were ready, the boat, owned by Kumarakom native Dileep KG, made its way into the Vembanad Lake around 5 pm. Dileep says, "We had all the arrangements for a Hindu-style wedding on the boat, complete with a mandapam, nadaswaram, nelthara, a priest and the decor."

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Around the time the boat approached Pathiramanal Island, the wedding happened on its open balcony. Videographers accompanied the houseboat on speedboats to capture the wedding via drone shots.

There were around 40 guests, and they were served chicken biryani after the function. After the wedding, the couple, along with Prince, is heading to Varkala on Wednesday. They will leave India by Thursday night.

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The pre-wedding story

The couple's friend Prince has been working with the groom Luke for the past three years. "Luke and I are working in the oil industry in Mozambique. My wife Jolsana and I have been good friends with him for a long time. We have been telling him about Keralam, non-stop, and also showing him multiple photographs. There were also other Malayalis who were doing the same, and we have been inviting him to visit Keralam as well for a while. The couple had no plans to visit India this year, but I insisted they make the trip for at least 10 days, as this is one of the best times to visit. They finally decided at the last minute!," says Prince.

How to do a destination houseboat wedding

For quite a while, destination weddings have been happening in Kumarakom, says Kumarakom's Responsible Tourism Coordinator Bhagath Singh. "It's mainly held in resorts and occasionally in houseboats too," he says.

According to Dileep, small weddings, with less than 50 people, are possible in houseboats like Meenakshi, which are fully air-conditioned, with two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, two balconies, a dining room and front glass rooms.

What's the approximate cost? "It will depend on many factors like the food of choice, the number of hours required, other services like photography, decor, and the like. Regardless, for the boat and food alone, it would cost just about ₹50,000," he explains.

Whom to contact

Kerala Responsible Tourism - 96339 92977

Dileep KG - 8075380269

Planning a Kumarakom trip? Here's everything you need to know, from its bird havens and boat rides to food spots and cultural outings - KUMARAKOM TOURBOOK