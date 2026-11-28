For Portuguese traveller Rita Santos, who runs the popular Instagram page @sheislostaroundtheworld, a trip to Keralam resulted in something she never thought would happen. "Someone tell me why every time I look at a map and try to decide where to go next, nowhere feels right because all my silly heart wants is Kerala," says the traveller. She confesses she still wants to see the world, but Keralam has made her do something impossible for the past year. "It has continuously become the place I want to return to, and no, not to stay for a few days because we tried that the last time and failed miserably by staying three months." Interestingly, she is leaving only because her visa ran out.

In September, Rita had revealed that she loves Keralam food, the people here who don't scam, and the feeling of safety that a solo woman traveller gets. "It's the side of India they will not show you. I was pretty scared to travel in India alone. So, I started in Kochi and booked four nights. The four nights turned into three months. And somehow this girl ended up with a routine, friends, going out, eating amazing food, talking to the locals, wearing whatever I wanted and no longer feeling like a tourist. Now I have found a second home here," Rita explains.

What she loves best

Rita says she loves how Hindus, Muslims and Christians coexist in Kerala. "All eating different things, nobody making it anyone else's problem. You don't eat beef? Fine. You don't eat pork? Also fine. But nobody's removing it from the menu either. That's Kerala," says Rita. The traveller also shared a reel with the renowned 'kuluki sarbath' shop near High Court in Kochi, where customers get to see the flair bartending on display. "Someone hire this boy in a nice bar because he got some SKILLS. Went to Ernakulam to get a drink and some Indian snacks and ended up with a show for 0.40 euros," she said on her page. Rita has travelled to 37 countries and is aiming to reach the remaining 197 in the next 5 years.