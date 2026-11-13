Train travel in Keralam is set to become cheaper from January 1, with eight services, including the two Jan Shatabdi trains, set to shed their Superfast tag and be reclassified as Express trains. The move will bring down ticket fares and change the trains' numbers.

The services covered in the first phase are:

a) Thiruvananthapuram–Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi

b) Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur Jan Shatabdi

c) Ernakulam–Patna Weekly Express

d) Thiruvananthapuram North–Lokmanya Tilak Express

Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi will get the number 16379, replacing 12081. Photo: Manorama

The fare cut will be particularly beneficial to passengers travelling on the Jan Shatabdi services. The second-class seating fare from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram will drop by ₹15, from ₹200 to ₹185, while the AC chair car fare will be reduced by ₹45, from ₹640 to ₹595. Passengers have welcomed the move.

The change in classification will also mean new train numbers. The Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi will operate as 16375 instead of 12075, while its return service will be renumbered 16376 from 12076. Likewise, the Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi will get the number 16379, replacing 12081. Its return service will operate as 16380 instead of 12082.

The Thiruvananthapuram North–Lokmanya Tilak Express services will also get new numbers. Photo: Manorama

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The Ernakulam–Patna Weekly Express will be renumbered 16359 from 22643, while the return service from Patna to Ernakulam will get the number 16360, replacing 22644. The Thiruvananthapuram North–Lokmanya Tilak Express services will also get new numbers: 16371 and 16372, replacing 12201 and 12202, respectively.