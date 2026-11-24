Munnar has recorded its coldest morning of the season as temperatures at Meesapulimala plummeted to minus one degree Celsius. The freezing weather was registered in the valley during the early hours of yesterday, wrapping the high-altitude landscape in a sharp winter chill.

Frost coats grasslands near Rhodo Mansion

Early morning visitors were treated to a rare sight as glistening frost covered the expansive grasslands surrounding the iconic Rhodo Mansion at the base of Meesapulimala. Marking the lowest temperature recorded in the region this winter, the sub-zero spell has sparked excitement among nature lovers and travellers visiting the hill station.

Trekking and booking details

Meesapulimala, recognised as the second highest peak in the Western Ghats, continues to be a premier destination for trekking enthusiasts. Official trekking trips into these eco-sensitive hill tracks are managed exclusively by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) under the State Forest Department. Visitors seeking trekking passes or further information can visit the official website here.