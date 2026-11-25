It is reassuring for the hospitality sector in Keralam that the Chief Minister, the Tourism Minister, and the State Planning Board are speaking in unison about accelerating tourism growth. During a Finance Subject Committee meeting on Nov 19, 2026, media reports indicated that the Chief Minister acknowledged how the mandatory 'Dry Day' on the first day of every month severely hurts the tourism sector. He reportedly questioned the rationale behind levying a special fee of ₹50,000 just to permit alcohol service at designated tourism events on these restricted days.

Adding weight to the debate, Tourism Minister PC Vishnunath recently highlighted the bottleneck in relation to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Keralam possesses immense potential in the MICE segment. Cities and key destinations like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kumarakom, and Bekal feature world-class hotels and convention centres capable of hosting international corporate events. The Kerala State Planning Board's 2026 Kerala Development Report explicitly classifies MICE tourism as a strategic priority, citing four international airports, port infrastructure, and robust road networks as competitive advantages.

The operational reality of international events

MICE tourism involves far more than offering a conference hall and basic lodging. Organisers managing a three-day international convention require a seamless, high-standard hospitality experience throughout the event. This includes curated food and beverage options, evening networking functions, entertainment, and logistics. It creates an awkward and unprofessional situation for organisers when alcohol cannot be served on day two because it falls on a Dry Day, even if permitted on days one and three.

As the Tourism Minister pointed out, many corporate conventions are scheduled towards the end of the month. If a three-day conference faces a mid-event disruption due to excise restrictions, organisers will simply relocate to Goa or Sri Lanka. The hospitality industry's demand for seasonal beer and wine permits is growing louder, making it imperative for the government to address these concerns in the upcoming liquor policy.

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Global competition and tourist expectations

When evaluating Keralam's tourism market, the state must look beyond Goa and Sri Lanka to international heavyweights such as Thailand, Bali, and Vietnam. The discussion is not about promoting unchecked alcohol consumption, but about introducing a structured policy that allows legally compliant hotels and restaurants in designated tourist zones to serve beer and wine in a regulated manner.

Keralam recorded 8,21,999 foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, an 11.33% increase over 2024, generating ₹50,702.34 crore in total tourism revenue. However, international footfalls remain below the pre-pandemic peak of 1,189,771 recorded in 2019. While global conflicts, elevated airfares, and economic pressures contributed to the shortfall, structural policy impediments must be resolved to capture market share.

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Understanding key source markets

Demographic data from 2025 underlines the dominance of European and Australian travellers. Keralam welcomed 1,22,137 tourists from the UK, 49,125 from Germany, 47,008 from France, 16,807 from Italy, and 37,238 from Australia. Together, these five markets contributed over 2,72,000 visitors. While availability of alcohol is not the primary reason people travel, access to familiar dining and hospitality choices, such as enjoying a glass of wine or beer with dinner, is an essential component of a complete holiday experience.

Foreign arrivals are spread across various hubs: Ernakulam recorded 2,76,096 overseas visitors in 2025, Thiruvananthapuram saw 1,66,429, and Idukki logged 1,59,339, with substantial numbers visiting Kovalam, Varkala, Fort Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, and Alappuzha. The presence of international tourists extends beyond five-star resorts to boutique stays and local eateries. Yet, many smaller establishments lack the financial capacity or star classification required under current licensing framework rules.

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By comparison, Thailand welcomed 32.97 million international visitors in 2025, earning approximately $86.49 billion in revenue. Sri Lanka recorded 2,362,521 foreign visitors and $3.219 billion in revenue, attracting 2,12,277 tourists from the UK and 1,47,966 from Germany. Many of these travellers could easily be drawn to Keralam if the state offered a seamlessly integrated hospitality environment.

Policy shortcomings and the Goa model

The introduction of the FL11D licence under the Foreign Liquor Second Amendment Rules, 2024 was a step in the right direction. It permitted seasonal beer and wine parlour licences for restaurants classified by Kerala Tourism and hotels rated one-to-five stars or heritage category by the Union Ministry of Tourism operating in 'Destination Kerala' zones. However, at a quarterly licence fee of ₹1 lakh and strict star-classification prerequisites, standalone restaurants operating with standard local body licences remain excluded.

The Tourism Representatives Association Kerala (TRAK) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister proposing a practical compromise: issue temporary six-month seasonal beer and wine licences (running from November to April) to local body-licensed establishments in approved tourist destinations, subject to stringent safety, hygiene, and infrastructure conditions vetted by the Tourism Department before Excise clearance.

A South African couple's wedding aboard a houseboat in Kumarakom. Photo: Bittu Vridnavan

Goa offers a proven template in this regard. The state grants seasonal liquor licences to private beach shacks tied directly to the tourism window between October and May, valid for up to five seasons. Furthermore, Keralam's current rules restrict alcohol service even in resident hotel rooms on statutory holidays like Gandhi Jayanti, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Good Friday, and International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Aligning excise policy with planning goals

A unified government strategy is urgent. While the Tourism Department actively markets Keralam as an international wellness, MICE, and destination wedding hub, restrictive excise policies undermine these campaigns. Page 41 of the Working Group on Tourism report published for the State Planning Board's 14th Five-Year Plan in March 2022 explicitly recommended easing excise norms, lowering bar licence fees for four- and five-star hotels, and waiving extra service charges for banquet halls, roof gardens, and poolside areas.

Crucially, the Planning Board suggested lowering licence fees to parity with beer and wine permits and removing the mandatory three-star threshold. This would allow independent venues, pubs, clubs, and international dining chains to operate legally, boosting investment across the state.

TRAK's proposal does not demand blanket bar licences or hard liquor sales for all venues. Instead, it advocates for a controlled mechanism allowing registered dining establishments in accredited destination zones to serve beer and wine within monitored premises. Small, high-quality boutique venues often deliver exceptional dining experiences that rival major hotel chains, provided policy constraints do not restrict their growth.

To secure its position as a global destination, Keralam must reconcile its tourism goals with its excise rules. A calibrated, seasonal beer and wine licensing framework will protect social values while delivering the basic hospitality amenities that modern travellers expect.

(The author is the former Deputy Director of Kerala Tourism)