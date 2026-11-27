After carrying thousands of passengers safely across the rails for over three decades, veteran loco pilot and Alappuzha native Manoj B is hanging up his uniform. As he completes his service with Southern Railway, Manoj looks back at a career marked by precision, speed, and unforgettable human stories.

Though his official retirement date was Nov 30, Manoj completed his final train-working shift on Nov 24. In the demanding world of railway operations, loco pilots face strict penalties for signal errors, making the final days particularly high-stakes. His unexpected send-off by regular commuter associations and the Loco Running Staff Association made his final operational day deeply memorable.

From polytechnic to Madras division

Manoj graduated second in his class in Electrical Engineering from Carmel Polytechnic in 1991. After clearing the Railway Recruitment Board examination, psychological tests, and rigorous medical checks, he was selected as a diesel assistant. Following a legal battle over recruitment delays, he eventually joined the Madras Division on October 20, 1993, working out of Tondiarpet, Arakkonam, and Jolarpettai depots. He transferred to Ernakulam in 1998 and took independent charge of yard shunting in Alappuzha in 2005, later moving through Goods, Passenger, and Express train operations.

The memorable Venad Express reward

One of Manoj's proudest professional moments came aboard the popular Venad Express. Encouraged to utilise full engine power efficiently, he once brought the train into Ernakulam South station 25 minutes ahead of schedule. After verifying from the speedometer's digital recording that speed limits were strictly maintained, the Divisional Railway Manager rewarded Manoj and his co-pilot Abey Peter George with a cash prize of ₹2000. Manoj humbly credits the achievement to team effort across track maintainers, station masters, and signal staff.

Manoj with his wife Rekha

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Haunting memories on the tracks

Despite avoiding major derailments during his 33-year career, Manoj remains deeply haunted by track fatalities caused by carelessness. He vividly recalls an incident on Vishu eve in April 2018 near Kottayam, while driving the Vanchinad Express at 80 km/h. A young man panicked on a bridge and ran along the track instead of stepping aside. The train struck him before it could be stopped. "It was not a suicide attempt; he was desperately running to save his life. I saw my own son's face in him at that moment," Manoj recalls painfully.

Evolving conditions and remaining challenges

Reflecting on working conditions, Manoj notes how engine cabs have evolved from basic wooden stools in diesel locomotives to air-conditioned cabs with ergonomic seats, achieved through sustained union efforts. However, he highlights that the absence of toilet facilities in engine cabins remains a major challenge, especially for female loco pilots.

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A grateful farewell

Having safely piloted thousands of journeys, Manoj steps down with immense satisfaction. He credits his parents, mentors, senior colleagues, and family—mother Kamalamma, wife Rekha, children Arjun and Aryasree, and daughter-in-law Sreelakshmi—for supporting him through his demanding career.