Cycle mechanic develops 'Mass' electric bike in Kerala

Kodungallur: Electric mobility is in its infancy in India even as the central government has set an ambitious plan to phase out conventional vehicles run on fossils fuels. Meanwhile, research and development on electric vehicle technology is maturing the world over. In India, innovators are giving a try at electric vehicles. One such person is from Kerala's Thrissur district.

Nissar has been repairing cycles and fixing tyre punctures. During his free time, Nissar started an experiment with wheels and it progressed to such an extent that the result was an electric bike!

Nissar, a native of Edavilangu in Kodungallur, assembled the electric bike after procuring parts from various centres. The engine was developed from a motor bought from Delhi. This motor is normally used in lift manufacturing.

The 175-kg bike has been named 'Mass'. Nissar had to shell out nearly Rs 1 lakh for the bike, but he does not regret as the end product has the looks of a high-end two-wheeler.

The bike made on an experimental basis can run for 25 km on a single charge. If a better battery is used, the bike can run up to 60km on a single charge.

E T Taison, MLA, carried out the trial run. But the bike is yet to traverse the roads of Kodungallur.

"I will take it out after getting the nod from the Motor Vehicles Department," Nissar said.