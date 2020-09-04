Looking for some healthy and natural snacks? Delinut has everything you want

Don't you think that it's time to move to some healthy and natural snacks? If so, Delinut is the brand you have to look for



With its unique tagline ‘Be Happy, Stay Healthy’, Delinut brings to you snacks in a range of flavoured cashews and almonds. Delinut, the brand with experience spanning four generations in the nut industry, brings you nuts that are roasted to 100 per cent perfection without the need for added oil or preservatives using its pioneer and proprietary ‘FOST’ Dry Roasting Technology.

Over the years, Delinut, a product of India Food Exports, Kollam, Kerala, has become the obvious choice as the OEM manufacturer for discerning Blue-Chip companies such as Tata Starbucks, Tata Trent, Indigo, Go Air, and HMS Host to name a few.

The company produces 12 signature mixes including Pepper Onion, Naturally Natural, Peppy Pepper, Simply Salty, Tangy Chilli Garlic, Sizzling Chilly, Salted almonds and Smoked almonds.

Delinut is emerging as the most sought after cashew brand in India – both for bulk and consumer packs. Consumer packs are sold in the brand names - Delinut and Delis. The Delis brand caters to those who prefer the traditional oil roasted cashews where cashews are roasted to a perfect Golden Brown in vegetable oil. Delis are also available in numerous flavours.

All products are available in all major stores. All our product offerings are also available now at your fingertip’s convenience through our website delinutshop.com. Attractive introductory discounts are now on offer at the website.

Email: mail@indiafoodexports.com

Phone: 9349839851, +91-474-2742854