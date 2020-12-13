Carpenter affected by COVID crisis swims to good fortune with ornamental fish

Ayyappadas is a carpenter. His family, which consists of his wife, three children, and his parents, survives on his income. But COVID-19 turned his life upside down as he was left without any income. Thus began his search for ways to overcome the crisis.

He now runs a business of breeding and selling ornamental fish, including guppies. It's only been five months since its inception, but the business has given Ayyappadas a lot of confidence and, more importantly, a means for survival.

Why Guppy?

Ayyappadas used to raise ornamental fish at home on a small scale for fun and out of curiosity. He has had a special fondness for guppy since his school days.

He had the technical knowledge of how to breed, feed and maintain such fish. He did this not only as a hobby, there was also an emotional reason behind his love for ornamental fish. But he never expected that he would take this up on a commercial basis.

He started thinking about making it a business after realising its potential from the press and new media. He then publicised it on social media and the demand for his fish started growing. After the initial success, he didn’t think about anything else. He bought small plastic tanks and started breeding fish and selling the fry (young fish).

Up to 80 young fish

He buys young fish that are up to two months old. They are delivered by private agencies in the Paravur-Vipin-Cherai area. The male and female young fish are reared in a special manner and are put together after two-and-a-half months. Then, from the third month after this, new babies start being born.

Only 10 to 25 babies are born in the first birth. However, up to 80 babies can be expected from the second. He collects babies born till about the fifth delivery. After that, babies born will be of low quality. Adult guppies breed every 21–30 days.

Ayyappadas buys pairs that are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 900, then raises and sells them. There are varieties that cost even higher (up to Rs 5,000). But he does not buy them or raise them as they are not that profitable.

For breeding purposes, he buys young pairs in 8:4 female-male ratio. It is important to give them live food. Newborn babies can be sold within 2–3 months. A pair is sold for between Rs 150 and Rs 900.

Online sales

Ayyappadas says most customers of his business are from the Malappuram district. Also, most of the sales are done online. He sells the ornamental fish in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts also. He sends them by courier to those who get in touch with him online and make an advance payment.

Social media helps a lot in finding a market for this business. Proper packing and timely delivery are also important factors for success. Ayyapadas makes sales worth Rs 5,000–10,000 a week.

The main feature of this business venture is that the capital required to run it less than 10 per cent of this amount. The expenses are incurred only on the prices of young fish, their feed, and on taking care of them, besides the courier charge. So, 90% of the turnover ends up as profit.

Even though the business was started during COVID, Ayyappadas is not worried about sales. He says he has been receiving a lot of orders.

Things to pay attention to

Fresh water.

Facility for fresh air.

Water must be changed regularly and in a timely manner.

Proper scrutiny.

As much live food as possible should be provided.

All the things should be done in time.

Nominal investment

The only thing that will need continuous investments are the small plastic tanks. A combination of 20 tanks and a few glass aquariums is enough as the capital for the venture. All this cost only about Rs 2,500. That too was incurred while buying things over phases. All of this was bought with the income earned from the business.

Family enterprise

This can be considered as a family business in a sense. From Ayyappadas' father and mother to his wife and children, everyone helps him as per their convenience. The family also sees it as a happy pastime. So, there is no particular need for employees.

Advice for new entrepreneurs

This is a business that anyone with even little interest can succeed in. There is no need for any fixed investment or factory buildings. Even housewives can start this business next to their homes.

Even if you start small, you can earn around Rs 30,000 per month. Earnings will increase if you know how to capitalise on the marketing potential of social media.