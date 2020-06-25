Sowbhagya Venkitesh shares video of grandmom Subbalakshmi with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput may have left for his heavenly abode but his happy memories continue to soothe the hearts of many. Over the past few days, many fans and celebs have been sharing throwback pics and videos of him remembering the late actor.

Among them was dancer and Internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh who shared an old video of him along with her grandmother Subbalaskhmi. The video has the duo dancing together and shows the late actor's funny side.

Though Sowbhagya did not mention anything regarding the video as to when and where this was shot, she captioned it as, 'Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity...' (sic.)

It is indeed really amusing to see the two of them enjoying. The video is now doing the rounds on social media. Subbalaskhmi had earlier shot with a few Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor for a TV ad.

The 84-year old is one of the prominent supporting actresses currently handling grand mother roles in Malayalam movies. Her younger daughter Thara Kalyan is also a famous actress and an acclaimed dancer and Sowbhagya is her daughter.

Subbalakshmi, Thara Kalyan and Sowbhagya

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on June 14 morning. The actor died by suicide at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression for over six months.

The following day, on June 15, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed in the presence of his family members and a few industry friends. His ashes were immersed in Ganga in Patna on June 18.