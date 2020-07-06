Thalapathy Vijay gets bomb threat call, police nabs 21-year-old

Tamil actor Vijay received an anonymous call issuing bomb threat at his house.

On July 4 midnight, an anonymous call was made to the Tamil Nadu Police Master Control Room claiming that a bomb has been planted at actor Vijay's Saligramam residence in Chennai.

The police proceeded to the superstar’s home and searched throughout the entire night but no bomb was found. Later, when the officials traced the call, they found out that the call was a hoax and the called responsible was mentally unstable.

It was also known later that the caller was a 21-year old man and was let off with a warning by Police. They also informed his family. The caller has a habit of making hoax calls from other people's phone. Earlier too he had made such hoax calls to VIP residences, the report claimed.

A similar threat call was made to superstar Rajinikanth's Poe's Garden residence last month which also turned out to be hoax.