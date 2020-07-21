Vikram to become a grandfather soon

Yes, you heard it right! Tamil actor Vikram, after donning many roles in reel life, is now all set to become a grandfather in real life.

His daughter, Akshita is pregnant and Vikram's family is excited to welcome a new member to the family.

Akshita, the eldest daughter of Vikram, married Manu Ranjith, a grandson of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late M Karunanidhi, in 2017.

According to reports, the celeb family is planning to have an official function but due to the ongoing pandemic the buzz is that it will be a close-knit affair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram is awaiting to finish the shoot for his upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra also staring Srinidhi Shetty. The first song of the project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, was released recently and was trending. The film directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu was officially announced in May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.