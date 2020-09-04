{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithviraj wishes buddy Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal on her birthday with a family pic

Looks like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan are having great time together. Past a few months, during the lockdown, the duo were spotted together in a number of occasions and have been bonding well.

It is Dulquer’s wife's birthday and Nazriya was the first to wish the star wife. Now, Prithvi too did not forget to send across his best wishes. The actor wished his close friend’s wife on social media and Prithvi's wife Supriya too shared the post on her instagram story.

Though the pic seems to be an old one, we can't help but gush over the lovely couples. Dulquer was seen in a leather jacket and beanie while Prithvi wore a black shirt with denim jeans. Supriya donned a sequin short dress and Amaal wore a jumpsuit.

Happy birthday Amaal! 🤗❤️ @amaalsalmaan

The pic sent the fans in a frenzy any many started commenting. Among them was Dulquer Salmaan as well. “Love this picture,” he wrote.

Earlier, Prithvi had shared birthday wishes for Dulquer too. Recently, a photograph of Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj together had gone viral after Prithiviraj uploaded it on his social media pages.

