Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Darshana start shooting for Irul

After 'C U Soon', Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran are set to join again. Fahadh, Darshana and Soubin Shahir are teaming up for debutant director Naseef Yousuf Izuddin’s Irul. Naseef had earlier worked in several Bollywood productions like Kai Po Che, Happy New Year, Raees, Newtom and Tumbbad.

The project started rolling at Kuttikanam on Wednesday following the COVID-19 protocol. A picture of the cast and crew of the film has been released on social media along with the announcement.

The movie is produced by Anto Joseph along with Plan J Studios, which had earlier backed the superhit Thaneer Mathan Dinangal.

Acclaimed cinematographer Jomon T John will crank the camera for the film and Badusha is the project designer while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing.

