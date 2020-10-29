Dulquer Salmaan reveals why Aditi Rao cried on the sets of Hey Sinamika

Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari are starring together in upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika and the later was seen to be crying on the sets.

No, don’t get us wrong but Dulquer was pulling his co-star's legs while wishing her a happy birthday. Sharing two pics with Aditi, Dulquer called the actress a ‘cry baby’ and revealed that Aditi was on the verge of tears, as some Tamil lines were troubling her.

DQ wrote: "Happy happy birthday HRH @aditiraohydari !! I was trying to find these pics ! This was the day some lines were troubling you ! Cry baby #heysinamika jokes apart, hope you had the best bday !"

While everyone wished Aditi Rao with her best pictures, Dulquer’s post was indeed cute and funny.

The movie marks the directorial debut of noted choreographer Brindha. Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal also plays one of the female leads in the movie. Hey Sinamika was officially launched in March, a few days before the lockdown was imposed and the customary pooja which was graced by directors Bhagyaraj and Mani Ratnam as the chief guests.

Produced by Jio Studios, the film will have music by Govind Vasantha with Preetha Jayaraman cranking the camera.