Chiyaan Vikram is now a grandfather, daughter Akshita welcomes a baby

Actor Vikram is now a grandfather. His daughter Akshita and her husband Manu Ranjith are proud parents to a baby girl.

The couple was blessed with the baby and since then social media has been pouring good wishes for the grandfather.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Twitter and extended warm wishes to the coolest granddad. Though the filmmaker did not reveal much in his tweet, however, he did confirm the newborn’s arrival.

Neither the actor nor any other family member has officially announced the arrival of the new member as of now.

In 2017, Akshita married her long-time beau Manu Ranjith, son of FMCG honcho CK Ranganathan. The wedding took place at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram. A grand reception was later organised in Chennai in which several industry peers were present. The wedding was a low-key affair.

On workfront, the 54-year-old actor, he will be next seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The upcomer will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Irfan Pathan in the lead.

