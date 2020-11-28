Manju Warrier's birthday wish for 'funniesttt' Samyukta Varma is just 'loveliesttttt'

Actress Manju Warrier began her Saturday by sending a whole lot of birthday love to her best friend, Samyukta Varma.

The birthday girl

Samyukta Varma is celebrating her 41st birthday and on this occasion, she has got the best wishes on social media. Manju and Samyukta share a great bond of friendship and often when they get together with their girl gang. Recently, Manju and Bhavana were spotted with Samyukta and their selfie had gone viral.

The 'loveliesttttt' post

Manju had a very different wish for her best friend. Unlike sharing an old pic, Manju did a face app pic of themselves. She wrote, 'Happy birthday to the funniesttt, classiestttt, loveliesttttt, prettiesttttt, honestesttttt soul !!! I love you @samyukthavarma' (sic.)

On workfront

While Manju Warrier is active in the film industry, Samyuktha Varma has stayed away from the silver screen since 2002, after marrying actor Biju Menon.

Manju Warrier currently has a slew of films in various stages of production.