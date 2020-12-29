Malayalam
TUE DEC 29, 2020 12:33 PM IST
Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal finish filming for 'Hey Sinamika'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 29, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have concluded the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film "Hey Sinamika".

The film

The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil movie industry and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut.

"And it's a wrap! Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film #HeySinamaka starring @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal. 

"Directed by ace choreographer-turned-director @brindagopal, the romcom completed shoot on Dec 26. @globalonestudio @JioCinema," a post shared on Jio Studios' official Twitter handle read.

The backdrop

The film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

The makers are yet to lock a release date for the film. 

