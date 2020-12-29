Maara trailer: Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath with the world of 'Charlie'

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Tamil romantic musical drama Maara. The movie is a remake of Malayalam movie Charlie which had Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in lead roles.

The trailer

Taking the viewers into a picturesque world, the trailer showcases the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist i.e. Maara (R Madhavan).

Her journey traverses through a new realm of art, music, drama, romance, hope, ensuring a soul-satisfying experience.

The movie

Starring, talented actors R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, the film is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallapa under Pramod films. The Tamil film is set for an exclusive global premiere on 8th January 2021 on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. Maara also features Alexander Babu, Shivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao, Abhirami, Seema and Mala Parvati in other prominent roles.

The lead cast

Talking about his role in Maara, R Madhavan said, “Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others."

Speaking about her role in the movie, Shraddha Srinath commented, “Paaru is a girl who doesn't know what she wants. But she sure can tell what she doesn't. I really love the way she explores, gets lost in puzzles and retains that kid while being part of this world which has some epic stories and people.”