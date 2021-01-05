Malayalam
TUE JAN 5, 2021 5:02 PM IST
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma shares picture of 'serial chillers'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child, has tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media.

The post

Anushka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

"Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji)," she wrote as caption.

The happy news

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

