Dulquer Salmaan shares his love for ‘Maara’

Dulquer Salmaan lends his voice to a heart-warming poetry for the upcoming R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer ‘Maara’.

From Charlie to Maara

As a token of love and appreciation, Dulquer Salmaan aka Charlie recites a heart-warming and thoughtfully woven poetry for Maara that will immediately touch hearts of fans across.

Earlier, R Madhavan had also posted a video thanking his friend Dulquer for the special poetry that he has recited in the video. Director Dhilip also expressed his excitement and posted on his social media.

Responding to Madhavan with sweet wishes, Dulquer also took to his social media, “Thank you dearest Maddy-na. You’ve been a huge inspiration! I was really touched when you & the team wanted to include me/Charlie in some way in #Maara! All of us from team #Charlie wish team #Maara only the best. We cannot wait to watch your version! love & prayers!”.

The movie

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film’s trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts within hours of launch making it one of the most loved trailers.

Apart from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles.

The release

The Amazon Original Movie Maara is all set for a global premiere on January 8, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod films, the Tamil romantic musical drama is certainly one of the most awaited films in the New Year.

Maara is an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Charlie and beautifully captures the essence of the original and presents a new and unique fairy-tale world of Maara and Paaru.