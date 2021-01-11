Big rush to buy Vijay’s ‘Master’ tickets, fans go into a frenzy forgetting social distancing

Vijay's Master is gearing up for a big release on January 13 and looks like fans can't contain the excitement.

Huge crowd at theaters

While social media is abuzz about Master release, fans are fans are flocking to theaters to grab a ticket for the movie. In Chennai, many theaters witnessed a huge rush on Sunday. A few videos of the crowd have been doing rounds on the Internet as well.

Crowds outside Rohini theatre for #mastertickets . Theatre owner had to call the police as they had limited staff to handle the lines with no physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/OXTVdzUnID — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) January 10, 2021

Sadly, the people were seen without masks with no physical distancing.

Scenes at Salem #ArrsMultiplex

Regular Shows got houseful within 20 mins. This is purely insane. #MasterFilm will have show marathon this time. Sure shot hit on the way🔥🔥 #MasterTickets pic.twitter.com/s3iXTGaRBj — Tharun Kumar (@iam_tharunn) January 10, 2021

Master to set record

While trade analysts were initially apprehensive about bringing back movies to theaters poste the pandemic phase, now industry experts hope that Vijay's Master will bring back theaters to life.

Reportedly, Bookmyshow opened advanced tickets booking option. The first day tickets in all Chennai theatres have been sold out according to the Bookmyshow app.

Meanwhile, release of Master movie in Kerala is yet to be decided.

The movie

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced under the XB creators banner by Xavier Britto.