A Master Pongal for Vijay fans: Fans forget social distancing and celebrate the release

Tamil cinema's 'Thalapathy' Vijay comes together with 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in the highly-anticipated film Master. Amid the unprecedented times, Master releses and fans forget social distancing while celebrating the first day first show.

No fear of virus

Buzz for the film has been high ever since shoot began for the film, which will witness a face off between the two actors with mega fan following.

“Now, the fear about the virus is declining, the spread of the virus is slowing down and the vaccination is coming. And if you give people good content, they will come to theatres. The tradition of watching movies in theatres is not going to go away,” said producer and film trade analyst Girish Johar on Master's release.

Early morning celebrations

As there were a few early morning shows at a few places in Chennai, fans took the chance and were seen celebrating. Many videos of the celebration is doing the rounds on social media.

Theaters back to life

With videos going viral, many users seem to be happy. "Public come back 100 % occupancy india," shared a user.

Apart from the crew, actress Keerthy Suresh watched the movie at a theater in Chennai and expressed happiness on watching a movie on big screen after a long time.