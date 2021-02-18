Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

R Madhavan receives Doctor of Letters' honour for contribution to arts, cinema

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor R Madhavan was on Wednesday conferred Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema.

The honour

The actor was honoured by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, at their ninth convocation ceremony.

R Madhavan, one of Bollywood and South’s most reputed actor has done several popular films in his career. The star started his acting journey in Hindi daily soaps and later quickly gained recognition with his amazing on-screen presence in the South film industry. 

What Madhavan said

"I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects," the actor said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Workfront

Currently, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. Besides direction, Madhavan has written, produced and acted in the project.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.