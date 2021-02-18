R Madhavan receives Doctor of Letters' honour for contribution to arts, cinema

Actor R Madhavan was on Wednesday conferred Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema.



The honour

The actor was honoured by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, at their ninth convocation ceremony.

R Madhavan, one of Bollywood and South’s most reputed actor has done several popular films in his career. The star started his acting journey in Hindi daily soaps and later quickly gained recognition with his amazing on-screen presence in the South film industry.

What Madhavan said

"I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects," the actor said.

Workfront

Currently, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. Besides direction, Madhavan has written, produced and acted in the project.