Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Vijay again for Thalapathy 66

After the success of Master, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to join hands with director Lokesh Kangaraj again for his 66th film.

The association

A month after its release, there were speculations that Vijay will be teaming up with Master director again for his next.

Reportedly, Vijay's 66th project will be directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios.

It is said that the official announcement will be made in a month and will be made on a mammoth budget in multiple languages.

On workfront

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently working on the pre-production of his 65th film with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the female lead.