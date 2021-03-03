You don’t know my story: Ankita Lokhande on abusive comments from Sushant’s fans

Actress Ankita Lokhande has now found herself on the receiving end of nasty comments from trolls and Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. On Monday, Ankita opened up about her struggle and the abusive comments that come her way when she posts dance videos or Instagram reels.



Sushant and Ankita were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. After his death in June last year, his fans supported Ankita and considered her a partner in the fight for ‘justice for Sushant’. However, lately she is being criticised for moving on in life and uploading happy videos.

In the video, Ankita said that these comments have taken a toll on her mental health. She said: “I get disgusting comments on my videos. If you guys really have so much problem then you should not follow me. If you don’t like me then you should not follow me. If I don’t like someone I don’t follow them nor do i go to their account to write abusive comments. I love making dance videos for myself but I have been noticing that from past few days people have been abusing me.”

She added: “These comments are really hurtful not for me because I don’t really care who says what about me but my parents get upset. They are sensitive. They don’t belong to this industry so it is very difficult for them to digest why people abuse me like this and then they worry that I have done something wrong,” Ankita said.

Ankita said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship. Talking about her relationship with Sushant, she said she suffered from depression after the break-up. “Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.

The two called it quits in 2016. Sushant had also proposed marriage to Ankita on celeb dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.