SS Rajamouli reviews Drishyam 2, says Mohanlal-starrer is a world standard movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 15, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The latest addition to the fanfare of Drishyam 2 is world renowned director - S S Rajamouli. Overwhelmed by the movie, acting of the cast, story, writing and screenplay, S S Rajamouli shared a message with Drishyam 2 director - Jeethu Joseph, where he mentioned that how the second part of the movie compelled him to re-watch the first part again.

 

He went on showering heaps of praises on Jeethu Joseph and mentioned that every craft in the movie is truly amazing.

Sharing a screenshot of Rajamouli's message, Jeethu Joseph wrote, "Thank you Rajamouli sir... I am honored...you made my day (sic)."

Drishyam 2 recently made its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The Malayalam blockbuster starring Mohanlal,Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil can be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles.

 

Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy and Asha Sharath in important roles. The film skipped a theatrical release due to Covid-19 pandemic.

