Pooja Hegde roped in as Vijay’s co-star in Thalapathy 65

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 25, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Actor Vijay’s next film will see Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

 

Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make an official announcement. The film marks the actress' maiden collaboration with Vijay. With this film, Pooja Hegde will return to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012).

 

She also has films like Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and Acharya in the pipeline.

 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

Sun Pictures had earlier produced Vijay’s Sarkar in 2018.  

