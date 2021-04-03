R Madhavan unveils trailer of debut directorial 'Rocketary: The Nambi Effect'

Actor R Madhavan released the trailer of his debut directorial project "Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" on Thursday. The trailer shows that the film also features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi and Suriya in Tamil version.

Launching the trailer, Madhavan wrote in the caption: "Rocketry HINDI trailer @actormaddy @vijaymoolan #rocketrythefilm." Madhavan will also feature in the lead role.

In the trailer, Madhavan is seen in the get-up of an aged Narayanan, who says that he wants to tell his story so that nobody else has to go through it. Shah Rukh Khan then makes an appearance in the trailer.

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

Besides starring in and directing the film, Madhavan has written and produced the project, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.