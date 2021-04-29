Siddharth receives rape and death threats, actor files police complaint

Actor Siddharth alleged that his phone number has been leaked and has been receiving rape and death threats.

He took to Twitter to reveal the ordeal following the leak. He also mentioned that he has recorded all the calls and has filed a complaint with the police.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.



I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

Siddharth also shared the screenshots of the trolls who openly threatened him on social media.

He also said “I will not shut up. Keep trying.”

This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.



"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)



We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

The actor has been a vocal critic of the NDA regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is targeted harassment. Even in harassment, the BJP shows their true colours. These goons will tell us what to eat and drink, how our women should dress, and they will judge us in the most dishonest, vile way," he had once tweeted following a cyberattack.

On the professional front, he was last seen in Aruvam. His upcoming projects include Netflix's anthology Navarasa and Indian 2.

