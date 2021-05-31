Malayalam
Most challenging during the time was the isolation: Kangana Ranaut after recovering from Covid

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures with family members on Saturday. The actress, who has tested Covid-19 negative, is glad that she can now spend time with her close ones.

In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. The actress also informed where she would be headed next in the caption.

"Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

