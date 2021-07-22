Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is 'invalid', alleges his first wife

Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj has been challenged by the latter's first wife Ayesha. Mutafa Raj's first wife has claimed that he is still married to her.

According to a report in ETimes, Ayesha has filed a criminal case against Priyamani and Mustafa saying that he has not separated from her legally and therefore, his marriage to Priyamani is illegal. Ayesha has also filed a case of Domestic Violence against Mustafa. The cases are filed in Magistrate Courts.

Ayesha was quoted as saying, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

She further explained why she chose to file a case years later. "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

However, as per what Mustafa told ETimes in an exclusive interaction, Ayesha and he started living separately in 2010 and got divorced in 2013.

Ayesha has two kids with Mustafa.

He later tied the knot with Priyamani in 2017.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Purnima Bhatia said that the case had been filed against Priyamani and Mustafa. The lawyer revealed, "I was handling this case for Mustafa. Even now, I am officially on it. As for the matter, it is currently pending. However, I do not know if I'll go further in this case or not."

National Award-winning actress Priyamani, was last seen in the second season of Manoj Bajapyee starrer The Family Man. Her recent outing Narappa, remake of Asuran, was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in the Ajay Devgan-starrer Maidaan.