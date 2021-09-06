Mammootty gets the best birthday gift from daughter Surumi

Mammootty’s daughter Surumi, who is a renowned artist, has given a special birthday gift for her father. The beautiful portrait of Mammootty that Surumi had drawn for Malayala Manorama is already garnering applauds from all corners. Surumi confesses that she was a bit tensed as thousands of artists had already drawn the mega star’s face, with all their love and admiration.

Besides, it was the first time that Surumi had tried her hands in drawing a portrait.

Surumi enjoys expressing her dreams in black and white shades and often brings to life the unique shades of nature. Her canvass gets filled with myriad forms of leaves, flowers, fruits, rivers, lakes and the mighty mountains.

Surumi admits that she had often thought about drawing her father’s portrait. But, she hasn’t given it a try yet. “I am extremely glad that I did it as a birthday gift for my father. I am sure that he would adore my gift. Who else knows my incredible passion for the world of art than him?” asks Surumi.

“For any daughter, her father is the best person in the world. It is the same for me too. He is a wonderful being that was carefully created by God, by taking his own sweet time. It is through that unique creation that I knew and experienced all the goodness in this world. Your love is unending like this mega universe. You are an incredible mix of hues that can never be expressed on canvass with perfection,” Surumi ends her birthday wish on a beautiful note.