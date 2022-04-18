Actor Dileep visits Sabarimala shrine, offers special poojas

Beleaguered actor Dileep was spotted at Sabarimala shrine offering prayers on Monday. He was accompanied by his friend and business partner Sharath and manager Venki.

The entourage, which reached Sabarimala on Sunday, stayed at the guest house there. The actor and his team reached the shrine on Monday morning by 7.30 to offer prayers.

The actor visited the temple at Malikappuram as well and offered special poojas.

The actor, who is accused in the notorious actress assault case in 2017, is out on bail. However, last December, a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend-turned-foe and director Balachandrakumar.



The latter claimed that the actor had conspired to do away with a few police officials who were probing the case.