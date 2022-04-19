It's a baby boy for actor Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Kajal Aggarwal who has made her mark in the South Indian industry has given birth to a baby boy. The mother and newborn are reportedly healthy and safe. The new mother had been sharing photos of her pregnancy on social media.

Recently, she had taken to Instagram to thank her husband and entrepreneur Gautham Kichlu, whom she married in 2020, for being a hands-on husband during the pregnancy. "Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had my 'morning' sickness...for always making sure I'm well-fed, well-hydrated +comfortable...There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet,” she wrote.

The actor, who has remained actively involved in movies even after her marriage had wrapped up shooting for 'Acharya', before going on her maternity break. The movie starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Koratala Siva is slated for worldwide release on April 29.