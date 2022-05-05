'Glad to be part of Rocketry,' says Prajesh Sen as Madhavan directorial gets set to premier at Cannes

Nambi Narayanan's life has been nothing short of dramatic. His illustrious career as a scientist was cut short after he was arrested by the Kerala police on false espionage charges in 1994. Now, a movie about his life 'Rocketry: The Nambi effect', directed by R Madhavan, will premier at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Prajesh Sen, who co-directed the film with Madhavan took to Facebook on Thursday to share his happiness. “Wow. What a proud moment. Happy to be part of the film as co-director. Hats off to the hero and our Captain Maddy sir. Hugs to you dearest Nambi sir,” he wrote.

Prajesh Sen, who is known for 'Captain', which starred Jayasurya in the lead, has written a biography about Nambi Narayanan and also produced an independent documentary on the subject. “This is why I was approached by R Madhavan to co-direct 'Rocketry'. It was a pleasure being associated with two great stalwarts. Nambi sir would be with us most of the time. He would go to great lengths to explain each and every scientific aspect for the film. Madhavan who has proved his worth as an actor, is an amazing director too. He is a man with great vision,” he said.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday had announced that the movie will have its world premier at the Cannes.