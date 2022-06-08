Shine Tom writes to Dulquer Salmaan, 'You know the pain of ignoring talents'

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has proved he is one of the most versatile actors in Mollywood. His performances in 'Ishq', 'Unda' and 'Kurup', have won him critical acclaim and now the actor is very busy shooting for his upcoming releases in Mollywood.

However, as per sources, one of his movies 'Adi' is yet to get a release date, though the makers had wrapped up the shooting for the film over a year ago. The movie also stars Ahaana and Dhruvan and is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Now, Shine Tom Chacko has posted a note on social media about the movie, addressing it to Dulquer Salmaan. In the post, he tells Dulquer that he has worked in the movie with all his heart and that he was waiting to watch in on theatres. He also put in a word about Ahaana stating that it was her finest movie.

Also, he expressed his disappointment that 'Kurup' did not get any state film awards, reminding DQ about the pain one feels when a bunch of talents are ignored. “To my friend dulqur Salman, I did thz movie VTh my fullheart n am waiting to see thz on theatre,one of her finest performance of ahana n dhruvan,n well written by ratheesh sry....u know d pain of ignoring d bunch of talents,like the state award committee ignored our KURUP...waiting a reply from u my frnd DQ,” he wrote on Instagram.

When Onmanorama contacted Shine, he said that he has expressed the anxiety felt by all the actors and crew who worked behind the movie.

“We wrapped up the final scene of the movie in 2021. It's now June 2022 and the movie is still in the post-production stage. It is a good script and there are chances that someone else will think of a similar story line and announce it soon. I felt there was a need to express this to Dulquer, which is why I posted it on social media,” he said.