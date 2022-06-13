Malayalam
'Squid Game' Season 2 announcement has internet in a frenzy

Reuters/ Lisa Richwine
Published: June 13, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Poster of 'Squid Game' season 1
The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. Poster: 'Squid Game' season 1
LOS ANGELES: Global megahit 'Squid Game' will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

'Squid Game' became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added. Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

