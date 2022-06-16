Aju Varghese apologizes after comment on remuneration for new directors kicks up a row

After his remarks about remuneration for new directors kicked up a controversy, actor Aju Varghese took to social media apologizing for the remarks he made. He also clarified that he had never said he won’t pay new directors and that his words were taken out of context.

He also gave a detailed explanation about the situation that led to him remarking that new directors needn’t be paid. According to him, he gave the response during a promotional interview he gave to an online channel before the release of ‘Prakashan Parakkatte' which will hit theatres on June 17.’ The film written by Dhyan Sreenivasan is produced by Aju Varghese and Vyshakh Subrahmanyam.

“I came to know that some of the remarks I made during the promotional interview for the film 'Prakasham Parakkatte' have hurt a lot of people who want to enter films. Therefore I am adding the portions from the interview here...I have maintained right from the beginning that those who work should be paid....While keeping Vyshak as an example I am saying ‘you will only be paid this much monthly’ or ‘you don’t get anything monthly...But the headline came as you don’t get anything monthly. My own words got twisted..That was a fun chat. But if my words hurt anyone, I am genuinely sorry,” he wrote.

Aju’s controversial bit from the interview was this—“If I am a first-time director and Shambu is the producer, I won’t ask him for remuneration. If cinema is what matters to me, I won't ask for money. But if I produce, shouldn’t I get some returns? That’s all I want. Rest is a bonus. You need to tell all kinds of lies to get that return. That’s what we did for 'Love Action Drama'. You should give payment to those who work. If you have no intention of paying a new director, please inform him beforehand. I will do it. If Shambu comes to me for his next work, I will tell him that you will only be paid this much, or you won’t be paid anything. You need to do it only if you are willing. Do it happily. Or else let's do it when I get the money,” he had said.