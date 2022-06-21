Ajith, Vijay collaboration? Rumours untrue, say Tamil film industry sources

Chennai: If sources in the Tamil film industry are to be believed, there is no truth to rumours doing the rounds that actors Ajith and Vijay will be working together in a film shortly.

Late on Monday, a section of the media reported that director Venkat Prabhu was to direct a film in which both stars-- Ajith and Vijay-- would be working together. The media reports attributed this statement to music director and singer, Gangai Amaren, who also happens to be Venkat Prabhu's dad.

The reports claimed that an official announcement about the project would be made shortly. However, sources in the know claim that no such project is on the cards.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith, who is on a vacation, is having a whale of a time, riding one of his favourite fancy bikes across Europe. Pictures of the actor in Belgium's Bruges Market Square have gone viral on social media.

Sources say that the actor will return to India to resume shooting of director H Vinoth's film tentatively titled #AK61 in the first week of July. He will complete shooting for the film and then return to Europe for another riding expedition.