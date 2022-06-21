Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Keep flowing like a river even when people throw stones at you, Vijay exhorts fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 11:33 AM IST Updated: June 21, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22
Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Vijay who has a huge fan following is turning 47 on June 22 (Wednesday). Prior to his birthday, Seven Screen Studios, a film production company, has released an inspirational animation video where actor Vijay can be heard urging fans to keep flowing like a river despite what people and life throw at them.

“Life is like a river. On its journey, there will be some who place candles on it. The river will continue to follow its own course. At another place, people will welcome the river with flowers. The river continues its journey. When it reaches another location, some people will start throwing stones at it. Despite this, the river resumes its journey to reach its destination."

"Our life is like this river. On our way, we will have people who welcome us and throw stones at us. Work earnestly and flow smoothly like this river,” he is heard saying in the video.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.