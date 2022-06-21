Malayalam
Mohanlal, Mamta Mohandas, Sshivada look amazing in various yoga poses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Mohanlal, Mamta Mohandas, Sshivada
The actors took to their social media handles to pose photos of their yoga skills. Photos: Facebook/Instagram
It's World Yoga Day on June 21. From schools, colleges government offices to the borders of India, people all took part in celebrating the power of yoga, an ancient discipline instrumental in calming the mind and body. Here are some Mollywood celebrities who shared videos and pictures of them in various yoga poses on this day.

 

Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal, considered one of the most versatile actors of his generation, took to Facebook in a yoga pose to delight of social media users. Many wished him on the day, glad to see their favourite actor looking fit and healthy.

 

Mamta Mohandas

Mamta, who was last seen in Dijo Jose Antony's film 'Jana Gana Mana', is known for her fitness goals. The actor is currently chilling in the Maldives along with friends. She shared an inspirational video of herself practicing yoga at an island resort, urging all to show up for oneself, every single day.

“Show up for yourself, every single day of your life..even if it's just for a few minutes only. You need you before anybody else does. Your ,life is what happens between outward movement and inner stillness.. figures yourself out and be kind before doing unto others. Happy International Yoga Day to you all. And I'm between making the est of this five-day retreat with my yoga crew,” she wrote.

 

Sshivada

'Meri Awas Suno' actor Sshivada who has proved to us that she is a bundle of talent took to Facebook to share a photo of her in a sarvangasana or a shoulder standing pose. Many have appreciated the actor for her fitness and her ability to look so agile.

