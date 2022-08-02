Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Kerala film awards ceremony postponed in wake of heavy rains

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Deepa article image
The winners of this year's Kerala State Film Awards. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said the state Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on August 3, has been postponed in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state and the sounding of Red Alert warning issued in the district.

The award ceremony was scheduled to be held at the Nishagandhi open auditorium in the capital city. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said the new date would be announced later. Various districts of the southern state have been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in 10 districts for Tuesday.

The IMD has also declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in five districts in the state, including Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

RELATED ARTICLES

The awards were announced on May 27. The best actor award was shared by Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) and Joju George for 'Nayattu' and 'Madhuram'. Revathi won the best actress award for her role in 'Bhoothakaalam'.

 

(with inputs from PTI)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.